Forest Fair Mall redevelopment moving forward

The remaining acreage – fronting South Gilmore Road would get topsoil and be reseeded. It would continue to be owned by New York-based World Properties LLC.

On Monday, Fairfield approved a zoning change from central business district to industrial for the four acres of the project in the city. Last week Forest Park changed it’s zoning from planned business to industrial park for its 50-acres.

“This is something that has been long in the works for quite a while. It’s bittersweet, but we’re moving forward,’’ said Councilman Tim Meyers.

“It may not be perfect but it is the next step towards progress. I’m looking forward to it.”

Park 275 will consist of three buildings, each containing 250,000 to 355,000 square feet, with two to three tenants envisioned for each building, with none identified yet.

Credit: Sue Credit: Sue

The 1.5 million square foot mall opened in 1989. It has gone through several ownerships and a major renovation was completed in 2004.

It has been difficult to redevelop because it sits in two cities, two counties – Hamilton and Butler – and three school districts – Fairfield, Winton Woods, and Northwest.

It struggled to attract tenants, resulting in its decline. The Fairfield Fire Department condemned the parking garage in 2018. The interior of the mall was closed in fall 2022 after Forest Park condemned it due to health and safety concerns.

Bass Pro Shops left the mall in January 2024 and Kohl’s announced it would leave at the end of this month.

Demolition costs could top $10 million. A $7.9-million state grant from the Butler County land bank will be put toward demolition expenses.

“It’s a really complicated project. There’s still more work - to unencumber the property from prior finance and incentive agreements - that has to happen before the property closes,‘’ said Greg Kathman, Fairfield’s director of development services.

“But I think we’re still on track for a May closing and demolition this summer.”

Construction could begin in 2026 with an early 2027 opening, Hillwood officials have previously said.