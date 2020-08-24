Football changes will have ‘dramatic effect’ on high school athletics, area businesses in Butler County

DeWine officially gave the Ohio High School Athletic Association the OK last week to sanction football games and other fall contact sports, including soccer and field hockey, which had been in a holding pattern during their practices this month.

Hamilton High School girls cross country team practices on in mid-August while implementing social distancing and precautionary guidelines outlined by the state. All sports are permitted to resume in the state provided they follow the prescribed guidelines. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The high school football season starts Friday night with all local teams in action except for Middletown, which has suspended its fall athletic program.

Local businesses that rely on financial support from high schools and their fans also will feel the impact of the reduced season.

Ron Meadows, owner of Design 2 Wear 2, an embroidery shop on Central Avenue in Middletown, said Middletown and Madison are his two largest high school customers. He estimated 15 to 20 percent of his business during the fall is generated by high school football fans.

He recently completed a 100-shirt order for Madison’s football team, but because Middletown has suspended all fall sports, there have been no orders for Middie gear.

Typically, he said, he’d stay open later on Friday nights for those wanting to buy a last-minute T-shirt or sweatshirt to wear to the game. He won’t do that this season, he said.

Laura Osborne, who has worked at Gina’s Italian Kitchen and Tavern since it opened eight years ago, said the restaurant, located near the Hamilton High School football stadium, is a popular hangout before and after games.

While Friday nights typically are busy at Gina’s, Osborne said business increases 10 to 15 percent when the Big Blue plays at home.

“You can tell the difference,” she said.

With no football games scheduled, Middletown’s athletic budget will be strained, said Athletic Director J.D. Faust.

He said football is the “driving force” in high school athletics and it funds all the non-revenue sports. He worries that no football in some states may lead to high schools eliminating non-revenue sports. He doesn’t see that happening at Middletown.

“I’ll fundraise first,” Faust said.

He estimates football provides 75 percent of the athletic budget. While the MHS may profit $100 off a home volleyball game or $1,000 off a basketball game, the revenue is much greater in football, he said. Middletown may clear $12,000 to $20,000 for a home football game, he said.

“It’s the money-maker,” he said.

Fenwick Assistant Athletic Director Kyle Sasala said losing 40 percent of home football games means the department’s finances will “take a hit,” but “we have to roll with the punches.”

Most of the concession stands are manned by volunteers, typically parents of other student-athletes. Proceeds from the food sales offset the cost of running the athletic department. Since the concession stands will offer a limited menu — mostly pre-packaged items — and with smaller crowds, school officials said they’re concerned about the loss of revenue.

Bob Fawley, owner of Capital Varsity in Oxford and Clark’s Sporting Goods in Hamilton, relies heavily on youth, high school and college football.

He was on “pins and needles” until DeWine approved fall sports.

Besides selling spirit wear, Capital Varsity refurbishes and re-certifies football helmets at its Oxford plant. Fawley said the company, one of 19 in the country that re-certifies helmets, handles 35,000 to 45,000 helmets a year.

He said online orders for spirit wear are “down considerably.”

Recently, he said, business improved, but not enough to “do backflips. It’s pretty hard to plan. We don’t know what’s in front of us.”

It doesn't appear Hamilton and Middletown will play football this season after the Middies suspended their fall sports schedule. Gov. Mike DeWine recently gave the Ohio High School Athletic Association the OK to hold contact sports this fall. Hamilton defeated Middletown 15-14 last season. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Here are the Week 1 match-ups for high school football teams in the region.

Badin at Ross

Edgewood at Fenwick

Monroe at Franklin

Princeton at Hamilton

Fairfield at Mason

Lakota West at Colerain

Lakota East at Sycamore

New Miami at Purcell Marian

Dayton Carroll at Talawanda

Madison at Preble Shawnee

Carlisle at Dixie

West Clermont at Lebanon

Northmont at Springboro

No games in Week 1: Middletown