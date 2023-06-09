Food Truck Park in Middletown offers food, live music and games Friday night

“Everybody is welcome to come and be part of the community in a beautiful atmosphere,” Lewis said.

Six to seven food trucks will be on site every two weeks. In addition to the food, there will be live performances from local musicians, such as the Madison Steel Band, Vinyl Junkies as well as popular performers like Chuck Evans, who will perform on Fri., Sept. 15.

MidPointe Library Middletown will be in the Kids Zone with its bookmobile and offer various games and activities for children.

On Fri., June 9, food trucks on site will include BL BBQ, Twisted Greek, Up Coffee, Diamond Daiquiris, Dog On a Bun and Funnel of Love. Singer/songwriter Sami Riggs will perform.

On Fri., June 23, food trucks will include Kentucky Smoke, Cheez The Day, Momma Dukes Street Food, The Naughty Lobstah, Hometown Swirls and World Piece. Cincinnati-based indie artist Coy Comer will perform.

The purpose of the Food Truck Park is to offer community members and families something positive to do on Friday nights.

“This is something positive, and it creates memories with kids and our families, outside of the everyday stresses. It promotes kids and family activities in a way that promotes community,” Lewis said.

MORE INFO

Website: cityofmiddletown.org

Email: jeril@cityofmiddletown.org.