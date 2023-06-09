Food Truck Park in Middletown offers food, live music and games Friday night

The Food Truck Park in Middletown continues to be popular with residents and visitors on Friday nights.
“We have families that plan their vacation schedule around the Food Truck Park, our parades, and Movies in the Parks, because they enjoy them so much,” said Jeri Lewis, community projects coordinator for the City of Middletown.
Also at the park, he library is there with yard games, and there islive music from area musicians, she said.
Food Truck Park in Middletown is open 4-8 p.m. every other Friday at Lefferson Park. The park is located at 2145 South Breiel Blvd.
Admission to the event is free. Items will be available for purchase. Food trucks will offer a wide variety of dishes, and food items, ranging in price from $3 to $15 per item.
“Everybody is welcome to come and be part of the community in a beautiful atmosphere,” Lewis said.
Six to seven food trucks will be on site every two weeks. In addition to the food, there will be live performances from local musicians, such as the Madison Steel Band, Vinyl Junkies as well as popular performers like Chuck Evans, who will perform on Fri., Sept. 15.
MidPointe Library Middletown will be in the Kids Zone with its bookmobile and offer various games and activities for children.
On Fri., June 9, food trucks on site will include BL BBQ, Twisted Greek, Up Coffee, Diamond Daiquiris, Dog On a Bun and Funnel of Love. Singer/songwriter Sami Riggs will perform.
On Fri., June 23, food trucks will include Kentucky Smoke, Cheez The Day, Momma Dukes Street Food, The Naughty Lobstah, Hometown Swirls and World Piece. Cincinnati-based indie artist Coy Comer will perform.
The purpose of the Food Truck Park is to offer community members and families something positive to do on Friday nights.
“This is something positive, and it creates memories with kids and our families, outside of the everyday stresses. It promotes kids and family activities in a way that promotes community,” Lewis said.
MORE INFO
Website: cityofmiddletown.org
Email: jeril@cityofmiddletown.org.
