Food pantry, school officials happy about ‘Stuff The Bus’ campaign results at Lakota

“I heard they did really well and last year we had 15,000 pounds of donations,” said Stephens. “Lakota always seems to rise to the occasion.”

It’s the 14th straight year for the food drive, which ended for the 17,000-student Lakota Schools last Friday and included thousands of donations from students.

The district-wide food drive is Reach Out Lakota’s largest collection and comes during the pantry’s busiest month of the year.

According to a statement released by Lakota officials: “In 2020, the organization gave out 205,000 meals. That’s the equivalent of over 246,000 pounds of food valued at over $400,000. Through September, the organization has served more families in 2021 than all of 2020.”

“The annual food drive is a long-standing Lakota tradition that our students, staff and residents have always supported,” said Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller. “No matter the circumstances, I am always amazed at the incredible generosity displayed by this community to meet the growing needs of our neighbors.”

Stephens said the annual, coordinated campaign with Lakota is essential.

“It’s critical. We use these collections to get us through the winter,” he said.

“COVID has taught us that any family at any time can be hit with an emergency that forces them to reach out to others for help. Because of the generosity of the parents, students and staff in the Lakota school district, Reach Out Lakota is here to provide food, clothing and school supplies to those who find themselves in a tough situation,” said Stephens.

For donation and other information on Reach Out Lakota see its website.