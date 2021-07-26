Back to school: Volunteers stuff school bus with backpacks of donated supplies

The Thursday afternoon event saw many stop by with donated items.

Hopkins said 550 backpacks of school supplies will go to qualified Lakota school families among the 16,800 students enrolled in Butler County’s largest school district.

Another 100 backpacks will go to Cincinnati Children’s patient families in need.

This is the fourth year for the charitable effort and other partners include: Liberty Center; MidPointe Library; West Chester & Liberty Lifestyle, Liberty Township, Primary Health Solutions, West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance, EDGE Teen Center and Lakota Sports Organization.

Matt Miller, superintendent of Lakota Schools, said “we are always grateful to our community and the support they show our students. We truly appreciate the Advisory Committee for organizing this event that will certainly help our kids start the year off right,”

Lakota Schools starts on a staggered scheduled from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25 determined alphabetically by students’ last names and grade level.

Lakota school families can get more information about the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year at the district’s website.