Flying Ace car wash should open in May

HAMILTON — The Flying Ace car wash under construction in Hamilton’s Gunn Eden Shopping Center should open in May, a company founder said. It will be behind the Applebee’s restaurant and First Financial Bank.
Jeff Gilger, the co-founder, said it “will probably be opening in mid-to-late May,” depending on when asphalt plants reopen, allowing the parking lot to be surfaced.
“That’s when we’ll be able to start washing cars,” Gilger said.
It will be the company’s 10th location. There also is one in Fairfield Twp., at 6560 Winford Ave., near the Bridgewater Falls shopping center.
About five years ago, when the company was founded, its leaders wanted to tie it to Dayton’s aviation history.
“We want to connect the brand to the birthplace of aviation, so our buildings are designed to look like airplane hangars, and we have our airplane that’s kind-of parked inside there, and the murals,” Gilger said.
One thing unique about Flying Ace washes is the ability of onlookers to watch vehicles going through the washing process.
“We like to put the action on display,” Gilger said.
The company’s locations are all in the Dayton area and have moved southward, with future ones unlikely to be located south of Interstate 275, Gilger said. Instead, they likely will be situated between the new ones and Greater Dayton.
Flying Ace Express Car Wash is based in Etna, Ohio, east of Columbus.
The company has what it calls an “A¢e FUNdraiser” program that helps 501c organizations raise money by selling discounted vehicle-wash vouchers.
Credit: Nick Graham
About the Author