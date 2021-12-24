Flying Ace car wash should open in May

“We want to connect the brand to the birthplace of aviation, so our buildings are designed to look like airplane hangars, and we have our airplane that’s kind-of parked inside there, and the murals,” Gilger said.

One thing unique about Flying Ace washes is the ability of onlookers to watch vehicles going through the washing process.

“We like to put the action on display,” Gilger said.

The company’s locations are all in the Dayton area and have moved southward, with future ones unlikely to be located south of Interstate 275, Gilger said. Instead, they likely will be situated between the new ones and Greater Dayton.

Flying Ace Express Car Wash is based in Etna, Ohio, east of Columbus.

The company has what it calls an “A¢e FUNdraiser” program that helps 501c organizations raise money by selling discounted vehicle-wash vouchers.