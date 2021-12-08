journal-news logo
Flying Ace car wash rises on Hamilton’s West side

The future Flying Ace Express Car Wash is under construction at the Crossings at Gunn Eden Shopping Center.
The future Flying Ace Express Car Wash is under construction at the Crossings at Gunn Eden Shopping Center.

News
By Mike Rutledge
11 minutes ago

HAMILTON —The future Flying Ace Express Car Wash is starting to rise at the Crossings at Gunn Eden Shopping Center.

One unique thing about Flying Ace operations is openings on sides of their car washes so people outside can watch as vehicles pass through during the washing process.

The car wash will be in the 700 block of Northwest Washington Boulevard, behind the Applebee’s restaurant and First Financial Bank.

Its exterior will have two colors of brick with some completely transparent windows.

The property owner is Duloc Hamilton LLC in Florence, Kentucky, while Flying Ace Express Car Wash is based in Etna, Ohio, east of Columbus.

The company’s car washes are built to resemble airplane hangars because one of the founders, Dan Eisenhauer, wanted to salute the aviation history of his hometown, Dayton.

A company representative was unavailable to comment.

According to its website, Flying Ace Express recycles its water and uses high-efficiency equipment and biodegradable soaps to ensure a low environmental impact.

It also has an “A¢e FUNdraiser” program that helps 501c organizations raise money by selling discounted vehicle-wash vouchers.

