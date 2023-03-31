Floating eggs, hunts and orienteering: Children welcome at local Easter events

LORD OF LIFE EGG HUNT: 9 a.m. Saturday at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6329 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp.

COMMUNITY EASTER PARTY: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 8230 Cox Road.

EASTER EXTRAVAGANZA AT AXIS: 11 a.m. Saturday at Axis Church Middletown, 6438 Hendrickson Road. For all ages. There will be egg hunt, games, crafts and concessions.

BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY: The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Middletown Assembly #68, will host Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Middletown Masonic Temple 1301 S. Marshall Road. Kids will have breakfast, photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts, games and more. There will be a silent auction. Presale tickets are $9 for adults, $4 for kids ages 6-12 and children younger than 5 are free. At the door, cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12 and children younger than 5 are free.

HAMILTON ELKS EASTER EGG HUNT: 9:30 a.m. Saturday at 4444 Hamilton Middletown Road. RSVP to 513-887-4380.

NORTH END AND DAYTON LANE EGG HUNT: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at L.J. Smith Park, 700 Joe Nuxhall Blvd., Hamilton.

MARCUM PARK EGG HUNT: 1 p.m. Saturday, at Marcum Park, Dayton Street, Hamilton. There will be several zones for different ages to hunt eggs.

AP CHURCH SPRINGFEST & EGG HUNT: 2 to 4 p.m. April 1 at 5450 College Corner Pike, Oxford. There will be food, face painting and more. Egg hunt for ages 12 and younger.

EASTER BUNNY EXPRESS TRAIN RIDE: The Lebanon Mason Monroe Railroad’s “Easter Bully Express” operates Saturday, Sunday and April 7-9. Departure times vary. Advance reservations are required. Guests will take a train ride while being entertained by balloon artists. The Easter Bunny will also be hopping throughout the train, so there will be lots of photo opportunities. General admission seating. Following the train ride, there will be an egg hunt at the Lebanon Sports Complex. The LM&M Station/ticket office and gift shop is located at 127 South Mechanic St. in Lebanon. Go to https://lebanonrr.com/easter for more information. For group seating, call the ticket office at (513) 933-8022.

ATRIUM FAMILY YMCA FLOATING EGG HUNT: Atrium Family YMCA’s floating egg hunt event is 6-8 p.m. Thursday. It is located at 5750 Innovation Drive, Middletown.

ADULT EGG HUNT: City of Oxford Adult Egg Hunt, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Oxford Community Park, Basketball Courts, 6801 Fairfield Road. For ages 18 and older.

NIGHT EGG SCRAMBLE: 9:30 p.m. Thursday at OPRD, 6025 Fairfield Road, Oxford. For children 4th-8th grade.

FLASHLIGHT EGG HUNT: Forest Run MetroPark will host a “Flashlight Egg Hunt” 7-10 p.m. Friday. Participants bring their own flashlights to walk through a trail and end up in a field with glowing eggs. Collect 12 eggs. Then, turn them in and redeem the eggs for candy and a special prize. Open to kids ages 12 and younger. Cost is $5 for each child. Adults are free. This is in the Wildlife Preserve Area, 1810 New London Road, Hamilton. Families may choose half-an-hour time slots by age group (ages 3-5, 6-9, 10-12 and all ages/families) at registration, starting at 7:30 p.m. Registration is required by Thursday. Go to YourMetroParks.net to register.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH EGG HUNT: Friday at 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton. Egg hunt for children and adults with special needs will be held at 5:30 p.m. For everyone, an egg hunt will begin at 6 p.m. Prizes and a visit with Who Dey, the Bengals mascot.

DAY EGG SCRAMBLE: 11 a.m. April 8 at Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road, Oxford. For children through 3rd grade.

TRENTON COMMUNITY EGG HUNT: 10:15 a.m. April 8 at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. For children 12 and older, including special needs area.

FAIRFIELD YMCA FLOATING EGG HUNT: Noon-2 p.m. April 8 at 5220 Bibury Road, Fairfield. Pictures with the Easter Bunny, crafts and face painting available. Magic show with illusionist John Louis. Every child will receive a goody bag. The cost is $10 for YMCA members and $20 for non-members. Cost is per child. Non-swimmers ages 9 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, ages 18 and older. No cost for adult swimmers.

UNIVERSITY BAPTIST CHURCH EGG HUNT: 3 p.m. April 8 at 4125 Riverview Ave., Middletown. For children through 6th grade.

LINDENWALD EASTER TRUNK HOP: 1-3 p.m. April 8 at Benninghofen Park Splash Pad. The Easter Trunk Hop is modeled after the popular Halloween Trunk or Treat event. Children will go from car to car to collect candy and community members will pass out candy, filled eggs and other treats. Other activities include balloons by Balloon Artist Heather Klein. Kids can purchase a balloon for $2. Kona Ice and a coffee truck will be there. Officers from the Hamilton Police Department will be handing out stickers and the Hamilton Fire Dept. will have a fire truck on site.

EASTER BALL AND EGG HUNT: Hosted by Purple Crown Events, there will be two “Easter Ball and Egg Hunt” noon-3 p.m. April 8-9 at 7275 Dixie Hwy., Suite B in Fairfield in Woodridge Plaza. There will be refreshments, a photo booth, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and a $100 gift card raffle. Tickets for adults are $15 and children are $10. The dance will run from noon-2 p.m. and the egg hunt will be held from 2-3 p.m. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/easter-ball-and-egg-hunt-tickets-570946164347

EASTER EGG-STRAVAGANZA DROP: Markets at Pleasant Treasures on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton, noon April 8. Kids will be divided by age group. Bags will be provided for children to collect the eggs. Eggs will be filled with candy as well as with “Bunny Bucks,” which will be good to be used as cash inside the market. There will also be activities, games and concessions available.

LIBERTY TWP. EASTER EGG HUNT: 10 a.m. April 8 at Liberty Center. Egg hunts by age group, a petting zoo, family-friendly DJ, magic show, face painter the Easter Bunny. Families are encouraged to arrive 15-minutes early. Kids should dress for the weather and bring a bag or basket to collect eggs. The magic show will start at 10 a.m. and egg hunts will begin by age group at 10:30 a.m. More info at liberty-township.com.

EASTER EGG-STRAVAGANZA AT NIEDERMAN: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 8 at Niederman Family Farm, 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road. Collect eggs, play on the playground, and explore the outdoors at the farm. Ticketed event with tickets available in time slot. niedermanfamilyfarm.com

EGG ORIENTEERING: Orienteering Cincinnati and MetroParks of Butler County Egg Orienteering at Forest Run MetroPark Timberman Ridge Area takes place at 11 a.m. April 8. Includes a full range of courses for all ages and skill levels, including a special egg hunt course for kids. Following a map, kids can collect a different color plastic egg at each checkpoint and turn it in for candy or a toy from a treasure chest at the end of the course. Cost is $4 per child for the egg orienteering (maximum cost for a family is $10). Fees are $10 for OCIN Club members; $15 for non-club members. Located at 1976 Timberman Road, Hamilton. Visit YourMetroParks.net for details. Registration is not required. Participants may pay at the event the day of the orienteering.

UNION CHAPEL CHURCH EGG HUNT: Noon April 8 at Union Chapel Church, 8284 Keister Road., Madison Twp. There will be a free lunch of hot dog and chips after the hunt. The event will conclude with a magic show performed by Brad Eickhoff.

WEST CHESTER TWP. FIRE DEPT. EGG HUNT: 1 p.m. April 8 at Keehner Park, 7411 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. For children 8 years and younger.