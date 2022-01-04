Fitton Center’s upcoming classes offer lessons in printmaking, mosaics and more

Other new workshops will include a Cocktails and Mosaics Series featuring a variety of mosaic projects such as candle votives, sun catchers, and coasters accompanied by themed cocktails.

“Just this past session with our in-house classes, we’ve reached our highest enrollment that we’ve ever had, including pre-COVID, which is really exciting,” said Rowekamp.

She said a record number of 256 students were enrolled in the most recent session of workshops and art classes.

“We are so proud of what we’ve been able to achieve. The Fitton Center at its core is about education and we’ve never forgotten that,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.

The Fitton Center also offers students a Scholarship Program, which was created for students of all ages. The scholarships give participants the opportunity to experience a class at the Fitton Center. Applications are available by calling (513) 863-8873, ext. 110, or by downloading an application at fittoncenter.org/scholarships. Scholarships are limited to one class/workshop and one camp per student per program year. (The 21 and up workshops are exempt from the scholarship program.) The deadline to apply for scholarships for the spring session is Feb. 18.