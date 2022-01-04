Fitton Center’s upcoming classes offer lessons in printmaking, mosaics and more

HAMILTON — From one-day workshops to six-week classes, anyone from across the region is welcome to join winter and spring classes at The Fitton Center for Creative Arts.
“We have a variety of favorite classes like pottery, mosaics, and yoga, but then we also have some new things we are adding this time. For instance, we are doing a four-week Metalsmithing Basics class that I’m really excited about. Students will learn how to make wearable jewelry,” said Kate Rowekamp, director of education and outreach at the Fitton Center.
Winter classes will begin on Mon., Jan. 10 and run through Fri., Feb. 18. The spring session will run from Mon., Feb. 28 to Fri., Apr. 8. Registration for the spring session is now open. Participants who register for spring classes by Feb. 21 will save $5 on each class.
A few of the upcoming course offerings include Comics & Graphic Novel Studio for ages 7 to 10 taught by Billy Simms (offered in the winter session only;) Youth Drawing Studio for ages 10 to 14 with instructor Emily Howard (offered in the winter and spring sessions;) Printmaking, ages 16 and over with instructor Billy Simms, (available in the winter and spring sessions;) and Mosaics: The Joy of Breaking Glass, ages 13 to adult, a returning favorite taught by Lori Kay Farr, (will be offered in the winter and spring sessions.)
Participants in the Metalsmithing Basics class will design unique silver, copper, and brass jewelry pieces. They will also learn to cut, form, and texturize metal pieces. Once completed, each of the pieces will be ready to wear.
Other new workshops will include a Cocktails and Mosaics Series featuring a variety of mosaic projects such as candle votives, sun catchers, and coasters accompanied by themed cocktails.
“Just this past session with our in-house classes, we’ve reached our highest enrollment that we’ve ever had, including pre-COVID, which is really exciting,” said Rowekamp.
She said a record number of 256 students were enrolled in the most recent session of workshops and art classes.
“We are so proud of what we’ve been able to achieve. The Fitton Center at its core is about education and we’ve never forgotten that,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.
The Fitton Center also offers students a Scholarship Program, which was created for students of all ages. The scholarships give participants the opportunity to experience a class at the Fitton Center. Applications are available by calling (513) 863-8873, ext. 110, or by downloading an application at fittoncenter.org/scholarships. Scholarships are limited to one class/workshop and one camp per student per program year. (The 21 and up workshops are exempt from the scholarship program.) The deadline to apply for scholarships for the spring session is Feb. 18.
