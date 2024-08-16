Fitton Center’s community party designed to unite Hamilton this weekend

“It’s one more opportunity for all of us to recognize our community, our experiences, our renaissance, if you will, and say, ‘Let’s get together and have a fun time,’” she said.

Businesses from around the city will have booths to support the event and help residents learn about them.

Wendy Waters-Connell, executive director of the Hamilton YWCA, will have one of the many booths. While the block party will give her organization a chance to do outreach, it’s also about celebrating and giving back. Among other things, the Hamilton YWCA operates a shelter for women who experience homelessness and who are fleeing domestic violence.

Credit: Provided Credit: Provided

“The Fitton Center is a tremendous supporter of the community in general, and this is a way to celebrate how they give back to the community,” she said. “They’ve also helped the YWCA specifically in the past with the residents around art. Art is often a way to heal from trauma and recover from horrific memories in a way that is restorative.”

Waters-Connell said Hamilton will be seeing more of these types of events over the next year, such as in September at Marcum Park with the Hispanic Heritage Festival. The YWCA is sponsoring the HERstory and HERitage International Community Festival at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill on March 8, 2025, which is International Women’s Day. This free event will showcase international vendors, artisans and food “to drive a sense of inclusion and connection.”

The block party is from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday and was inspired by last season’s Paint the Town Red event that activated the pergola area along South Monument with a fabric art installation. The season launch traditionally was held on the Riverview Terrace inside the Fitton Center.

While the party will be mostly outside with live entertainment, a DORA cash bar and food options, there will be some inside activities, such as a 3D printmaking, pottery demonstrations, and the keepsake exhibition where people can meet the artists.

The block party “is bigger than the Fitton Center,” said Executive Director Ian MacKenzie-Thurley. More than 20 Fitton Center partners and neighbors will set up outside.

The City of Sculpture, a committee that promotes the sculptures around the city, is one of those setting up a booth.

“There’s always all kinds of cool stuff going on in Hamilton, and whenever you can do a throwback to anything, especially with your neighbors, why would we not do that?” said Tyler McCleary, president of the City of Sculpture.

He sees this as either a continuation or extension of the city’s a sense of place mission.

“Hopefully, they were drawn there for the relaxed atmosphere and see some cool stuff, and come back, or become more involved,” he said. “Besides, who doesn’t want to go to a block party?”

Klink said this event is especially important to 17Strong because the city is its community, “and we want to be a part of saying to our residents, ‘We value you, we’ve listened to you and here’s an opportunity for us to come together, connect and share experiences.’

“Anytime 17Strong can do that, whether it’s a block party for the Fitton Center or some other event, we want to be a part of recognizing our residents and valuing them. This just gives everybody an opportunity to smile, have some fun together and share experiences.”

HOW TO GO

What: 2024-2025 Fitton Center for the Creative Arts Season Launch Party

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: South Monument Avenue

Cost: Free, though the only cost is for food and drinks