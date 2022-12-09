Fitton Center to host New Year’s Eve event multiple-course meal, live music

Cincinnati-based River City Band has previously performed at the Fitton Center for its season launch and at prior holiday shows. Made up of seasoned musicians, River City is an energetic, party band that will get everyone up on the dance floor. River City formed in 2014.

“It’s an honor for us to play at the Fitton Center. The Fitton Center is one of the venues that we see that is promoting and very active in trying to show art to the people in the community, especially in Hamilton,” said Flor Byrd, singer, percussionist and booking liaison for River City Band.

She said the band is excited to have the opportunity to join the Fitton Center in connecting people with the arts.

“I think we need more of that. Especially, after the COVID era, where everybody has been isolated for so long. Now, with these events, you can come out again and we can spend these moments together,” Byrd said.

How to go

What: “New Year’s Eve” at the Fitton Center with River City Band

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

Where: Carruthers Signature Ballroom, The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $150 for members; $165 for non-members

More Info.: www.fittoncenter.org or to reserve tables of eight or more, call (513) 863-8873 ext. 110