Fitton Center to host a gallery opening for ‘Double Take’ exhibition

Demanding a second look, “Double Take,” features the work of three solo artists, who connect cultures, magnify worlds and disrupt everyday forms. Works from Benjamin Montague, Mayuko Ono Gray and Peter Scheidt will be on view.

“Whenever there’s new art on the wall, it’s exciting to see how it lays out, how the art flows from one artist to another, how they connect to one another, and the larger story that is being told through that art, and Cathy Mayhugh, our director of exhibitions does an amazing job doing that,” Motz said.

The opening will be held prior to the Cincinnati Pops: Poptet concert from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. The gallery opening is free and open to the public.

Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. Also, the galleries are open evening hours during Fitton Center’s events and performances. “Double Take” will be on view through April 6.

“This exhibition is basically three solo series being shown at the same time that fill our professional galleries on the first and second floors, and all three of them are working in really different media and imagery. We have a sculptor in Peter, a photographer with Ben, and Mayuko is presenting large-scale, graphite drawings,” said Mayhugh.

She said visitors are going to see things that look familiar, including images and subject matter, but in the exhibition, they are presented in an unusual way.

“They are all asking us to look at everyday life in an unusual way,” Mayhugh said.

She said Hamilton is a city that supports art, and community members want people to have a great experience and be inspired.

“If people are inspired to bring a friend back, or to talk about the show themselves, then we’ve done our job,” Mayhugh said.

The same evening, Cincinnati Pops: Poptet will perform at the Fitton Center on Sat., Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert are $35 for members; $43 for non-members. (Plus, a $1 service fee, per ticket.) Visit www.fittoncenter.org or call (513) 863-8873 ext. 110 to purchase tickets.

In addition, the Women’s Art Club of Hamilton will present “Pieces of Me,” its second annual dual venue exhibition at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and at The Strauss Gallery. “Pieces of Me” will be displayed in the first-floor Community Gallery at the Fitton Center.

The works in “Pieces of Me” will be on display through March 22 (open regular gallery hours) with a dual gallery opening on the same night, Sat., Feb. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fitton Center and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Strauss Gallery.

How to go

What: Fitton Center presents the gallery opening of “Double Take”

When: Saturday, Feb. 17 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Free

More Info.: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.