Fitton Center offering new classes for fall: What you can do

“Even though it’s online, you are going to be able to see your classmates and your instructor. You are going to get that socialization that I know a lot of people are missing out on right now, and it will be the same quality and caliber of class that we would typically offer,” Rowekamp said.

One-day workshops will be held for kids and adults. For example, there will be a workshop on Moroccan Mosaic Bracelets offered for children ages 12 and up. Adults 21 and older can enjoy a Prints + Pints course.

“Right now, more than ever, it’s really important to support the arts, but also, the arts are here to support the community…It’s great to have a creative outlet, and we’re proud to offer a wide range of different things that people can get involved in,” Rowekamp said.

To view a copy of the Fall 2020 Education Brochure, or to register, go to www.fittoncenter.org. Safety protocols and social distancing guidelines will be in place throughout the Fitton Center for in-person classes. Classes and workshops must meet the minimum enrollment to be held.

The Fitton Center also offers students a Scholarship Program, which was created for students of all ages. The scholarships give participants the opportunity to experience a class at the Fitton Center. Applications are available by calling (513) 863-8873, ext. 110, or by downloading an application at www.fittoncenter.org/scholarships.

“We have the opportunity to give anybody who applies one class every year, and for our younger students, in addition to one class, we also give one camp during the summer,” Rowekamp said.