Fitton Center looking for volunteers for new season

With a new season beginning, the Fitton Center for Creative Arts is looking for volunteers and to add some new people to their ranks.
The Fitton Center invites anyone interested in learning about volunteer opportunities, as well as veteran volunteers, to a 2022-2023 season training season from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Fitton Center, Monument Gallery, 101 S. Monument Ave. The training session will include a facility tour.
Volunteers do not need any previous experience but just need to have an interest in the arts.
Volunteers will be assisting during the 2022-2023 Season Launch Summer Party from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19. Positions needed that night include greeters and guides to welcome guests and point them in the right direction, gallery assistants who can help describe the Cut Fire Fuse exhibition celebrating its opening, and some general runners to handle things on an as-needed basis.
Fill out a volunteer application and RSVP for the training session by writing Digiovenale at caroline@fittoncenter.org no later than 4 p.m. Friday.
“Our volunteers help make our guests feel welcome at our shows, taking tickets and serving as ushers,” said Caroline Digiovenale, Education & Community Experience Coordinator. “They help our staff prepare materials for classes and workshops. They help us with crafting for large groups when we’re off site for outreach programs. That’s just for starters. We’re grateful for all our volunteers and we’re excited to welcome them to our new season.”
For more information, go to fittoncenter.org.
