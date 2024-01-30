Fish fry season kicks off soon: Submit your event

17 minutes ago
Everyone’s favorite Lenten tradition returns. We will be compiling a list of places where you can get your fish fix during the season. Fish fry listings will be run online and in print throughout the Lent season.

Lent, a six-week period leading up to Easter, will begin Feb. 14 and ends on March 28.

Have a fish fry to add to the list? Email information, including the location, offerings, costs and dates to Amy.Burzynski@coxinc.com.

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

