Fish fry season kicks off soon: Submit your event

Everyone’s favorite Lenten tradition returns. We will be compiling a list of places where you can get your fish fix during the season. Fish fries will be run online and in print throughout the Lent season.
The Lent season, a six-week period leading up to Easter, will begin Feb. 22 and ends on April 6.
Have a fish fry to add to the list? Email information, including the location, offerings, costs and dates to Amy.Burzynski@coxinc.com.
