FISH FRY GUIDE: Where to find meals in Butler County

St. Ann PAC, 2064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. Fish Fry from 5-9 p.m. today.

American Legion Post 218, 116 S. Main St., Middletown. 5 to 7 p.m. or sold out of fish. Meal includes three pieces of Cod or Walleye, mac ‘n cheese, hush puppies, French fries, green beans, and coleslaw. Price is $14. Carry out orders can be placed by calling 513-422-5621. State time for pick up. Fish frys will be today and April 15.