FISH FRY GUIDE: Where to find meals in Butler County

The following is a list of fish frys happening today in Butler County.
Queen of Peace Parrish, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton. Drive-thru from 4 to 7 p.m. today, April 8. Fresh fried cod, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, dessert.
St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 4:30-7 p.m. today. Carry-out meals with online ordering. Fish, crab cakes, baked tilapia, fried shrimp, fish tacos and samplers available. Multiple sides, assorted soft drinks, beer, coffee. Dessert also available. Coffee is free. Order at https://ordering.app/stjohnkofcfishfry/.
St. Ann PAC, 2064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. Fish Fry from 5-9 p.m. today.
American Legion Post 218, 116 S. Main St., Middletown. 5 to 7 p.m. or sold out of fish. Meal includes three pieces of Cod or Walleye, mac ‘n cheese, hush puppies, French fries, green beans, and coleslaw. Price is $14. Carry out orders can be placed by calling 513-422-5621. State time for pick up. Fish frys will be today and April 15.