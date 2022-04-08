journal-news logo
X

FISH FRY GUIDE: Where to find meals in Butler County

It's fish fry season. Friday night fish fries are a constant at churches, schools and community groups throughout Lenten season. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
It's fish fry season. Friday night fish fries are a constant at churches, schools and community groups throughout Lenten season. CONTRIBUTED

News
Updated 12 minutes ago

The following is a list of fish frys happening today in Butler County.

Queen of Peace Parrish, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton. Drive-thru from 4 to 7 p.m. today, April 8. Fresh fried cod, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, dessert.

St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester Twp. 4:30-7 p.m. today. Carry-out meals with online ordering. Fish, crab cakes, baked tilapia, fried shrimp, fish tacos and samplers available. Multiple sides, assorted soft drinks, beer, coffee. Dessert also available. Coffee is free. Order at https://ordering.app/stjohnkofcfishfry/.

St. Ann PAC, 2064 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. Fish Fry from 5-9 p.m. today.

American Legion Post 218, 116 S. Main St., Middletown. 5 to 7 p.m. or sold out of fish. Meal includes three pieces of Cod or Walleye, mac ‘n cheese, hush puppies, French fries, green beans, and coleslaw. Price is $14. Carry out orders can be placed by calling 513-422-5621. State time for pick up. Fish frys will be today and April 15.

In Other News
1
Hamilton chiropractor guilty of sex crimes to be sentenced today
2
Goetz Tower in Middletown could be redeveloped by the end of ’23; price...
3
Moore’s death left ‘a big hole in our community’
4
Proposed Hamilton justice center would bring police and courts together
5
‘The Cincinnati Kids’ episode of ‘The Brady Bunch’ takes us back to...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top