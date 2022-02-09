Hamburger icon
First responders may eat free Thursday at DQ Grill & Chill in Middletown

News
By Journal-News staff
42 minutes ago

The DQ Grill & Chill in Middletown is inviting local firefighters, police officers and paramedics to stop by on Thursday, Feb. 10 for a free combo meal.

The restaurant wants to thank local firefighters, police officers and paramedics for their dedication to the city and Butler County.

According to DQ Grill & Chill, attendees must show a valid ID. There is a limit of one meal per customer.

DQ Grill & Chill is at 4760 Roosevelt Blvd.

