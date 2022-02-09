First responders may eat free Thursday at DQ Grill & Chill in Middletown

The DQ Grill & Chill in Middletown is inviting local firefighters, police officers and paramedics to stop by on Thursday, Feb. 10 for a free combo meal.
The restaurant wants to thank local firefighters, police officers and paramedics for their dedication to the city and Butler County.
According to DQ Grill & Chill, attendees must show a valid ID. There is a limit of one meal per customer.
DQ Grill & Chill is at 4760 Roosevelt Blvd.
In Other News
1
Butler County sheriff reports no other elected officials involved in...
2
Man dies after accidental fall from ladder at Fairfield business
3
Free Miami University basketball tickets available to public
4
Butler County officials weigh in on indictment of Auditor Roger...
5
Kennard, Toppin to take part in All-Star Saturday Night contests
About the Author