Firefighters battle blaze at Butler County wedding venue

Multiple fire departments battled a blaze at Hanover Reserve Weddings and Events in Hanover Township for hours Sunday night.
Officials asked people to stay clear of the area. The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire, but Hanover Township Fire Chief Phillip Clark said they believe it started in a fireplace inside the building.
The wedding venue, located on Millville-Oxford Rd., just opened its doors in May. The 15,000 sq. ft. building sits on 45 acres.
Officials have not provided information on the amount of damage the fire has done to the facility.
In July, the Journal-News reported that Hanover Reserve was already booked through 2021 and into 2022.
It is family-owned by three brothers and their wives with all of them taking an active role in the operation. Extended family has a role in Hanover Reserve, too, with everybody pitching in during construction.
It is a large piece of land with the building set back from the road far enough that traffic noise cannot be heard and provides a sense of rustic and isolated privacy.
They purchased the land in January of 2019 and spent a year and a half studying their concept. Groundbreaking was in May 2020 with construction and set-up finished just before their grand opening May 16 of this year.
In addition to the large reception room, the facility has a large covered outdoor area in back overlooking a pond with a fountain in the middle. The fountain can be lit with different colors to match a bride’s color scheme.
Upstairs is a conference room which seats 16, complete with kitchen facilities and a restroom. The conference table was made with wood from a black walnut tree which had grown on the property.
About the Author