Fire at Butler County school causes morning evacuation

A small classroom fire early this morning saw hundreds of students evacuate Lakota East Freshman School.
No one was injured by the fire, said Lakota school officials.
The small blaze started in a classroom light fixture at approximately 6:55 a.m. in the Liberty Township school, said Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for the school system.
“There was a small light fixture fire in one of the classrooms. Students and staff were quickly and safely cleared from the building while our school resource officer, Butler County Sheriff Deputy Todd Cordes, quickly extinguished the fire,” said Fuller.
“The Liberty Township Fire Department was on the scene and gave the all clear to return to the building at approximately 7:30 a.m., she said.