Final vote sees hiring of new Liberty Twp. administrator

It was Lightle’s long experience and quality reputation in running township government that were among the many pluses for her hiring, said Trustee President Steve Schramm.

“Jesse brings a lifetime of experience in public service with the last fifteen as a township administrator and she is universally respected as one of the best administrators in the state,” said Schramm.

“Her professionalism, combined with her outgoing personality will be a major asset to Liberty Township as we craft a vision for our future. We feel blessed that Jesse chose to join us in this amazing journey,” he said.

That journey for the township in recent years has seen an acceleration of massive business and residential developments, including some the largest in township history, with more planned.

Trustee Todd Minniear also described Lightle as highly qualified and her hiring adds to already strong leadership.

“The trustees put a significant amount of effort into the recruiting process and are very pleased to have Jesse Lightle in the position. We had several qualified candidates but Jesse’s experience in local government administration and record of success made her the hands-down unanimous choice of the trustee board and we will all benefit from her contributions in the years to come,” said Minniear.

“The most important factor of success in any organization is having the right people on the bus. I would put the Liberty Township staff up against any in the state and Jesse is the high-quality individual we need to support and lead the team. Our lives in Liberty Township are better because of the talented people on the bus.”

Lightle described the community as “one of Ohio’s premier townships.”

“Its location makes it a prime location for residents and businesses alike. I look forward to being a part of the township’s future growth opportunities.”

Lightle said she is eager to get to know more about the community.

“I’m looking forward to meeting residents. I’m approachable so please let us know if you need anything.”