Liberty Twp. focused on three major projects, new trustee leader says

The new leader of Liberty Twp.’s governing board is optimistic the booming community will see strong progress on three major projects during 2023.
The three-member board of township trustees recently voted to make Steve Schramm as chairman for this year, giving him that title for the second time in eight years of holding the political office.
Schramm points to three major, on-going developments as likely candidates for substantial advancement in the coming months topped off by the key Millikin Road and Interstate 75 exchange, which is expected to spark major commercial and residential growth in Liberty Twp.
“The Millikin Road is a big thing for us and will remain a big thing until we can get it over the finish line when it comes to financing,” said Schramm.
“We got all the approvals we need and now we’re just trying to put the final finishing touches on the finance package, which includes the deal between us and the county. We’re counting on the feds and the state to cover roughly 50% of it. So that means us and the county have to come together on how we are going to match our 50% match,” he said.
The township has been working toward the new, $40 million highway interchange project for years.
There are about 700 undeveloped acres slated for commercial development in the Millikin Road area, and the intersection and Cox Road extension to Ohio 63 would open better access to 1,200 acres.
Schramm, who said he plans to seek re-election to his trustee seat in the fall, also said the $139 million, mixed-use Freedom Pointe development along Liberty Way, which is anchored by the recently opened Costco mega-store, is the second most important project in the township’s growth plans for 2023.
The 88-acre development will see a rush of construction activity this spring and beyond as the township’s second biggest development since the $350 million Liberty Center, also located off of Liberty Way, across I-75 from Freedom Pointe.
And the third major economic growth priority project also would take shape along Liberty Way at the Butler-Warren Road intersection on land shared by both Liberty and West Chester townships.
The 90-acre Village North development site, said Schramm, “is one we have been wrestling with for 8-10 years but now we actually have a buyer who has purchased the property so now we know it’s going to be a development.”
The next question for the site, he said, is how fast the project will proceed and what exactly will be the composition of the mixed-use development.
Schramm emphasized the importance of cooperation with Butler County officials in the ultimate achievement of any of the large projects.
“Their success is our success and vice versa. We really do partner in a lot of these things,” he said,
