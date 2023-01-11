Liberty Twp. focused on three major projects, new trustee leader says

The township has been working toward the new, $40 million highway interchange project for years.

There are about 700 undeveloped acres slated for commercial development in the Millikin Road area, and the intersection and Cox Road extension to Ohio 63 would open better access to 1,200 acres.

Schramm, who said he plans to seek re-election to his trustee seat in the fall, also said the $139 million, mixed-use Freedom Pointe development along Liberty Way, which is anchored by the recently opened Costco mega-store, is the second most important project in the township’s growth plans for 2023.

The 88-acre development will see a rush of construction activity this spring and beyond as the township’s second biggest development since the $350 million Liberty Center, also located off of Liberty Way, across I-75 from Freedom Pointe.

And the third major economic growth priority project also would take shape along Liberty Way at the Butler-Warren Road intersection on land shared by both Liberty and West Chester townships.

The 90-acre Village North development site, said Schramm, “is one we have been wrestling with for 8-10 years but now we actually have a buyer who has purchased the property so now we know it’s going to be a development.”

The next question for the site, he said, is how fast the project will proceed and what exactly will be the composition of the mixed-use development.

Schramm emphasized the importance of cooperation with Butler County officials in the ultimate achievement of any of the large projects.

“Their success is our success and vice versa. We really do partner in a lot of these things,” he said,