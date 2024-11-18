Final lawsuit against ex-Butler County auditor dismissed

Parks sued Reynolds in September 2021 and those allegations prompted a criminal prosecution. The Ohio Supreme Court fully exonerated Reynolds of any criminal wrongdoing in August. The two main allegations were that Reynolds used his office and political clout to doom three development deals in Liberty and West Chester townships and removed agricultural tax breaks from Parks’ land. Reynolds was sued individually and in his capacity as auditor.

Out of five counts in the civil complaint there was only one matter ripe for a jury to decide at trial — which was scheduled to begin Jan. 6 after two postponements — involving the doomed Clover development in Liberty Twp.

That issue involved Reynolds’ alleged influence over decisions made by the Liberty Twp. trustees, “as it relates to the Clover contract, plaintiffs presented evidence showing there is a genuine issue as to whether defendant improperly influenced members of the Liberty Twp. board of trustees,” Judge Dennis Langer wrote in his decision dismissing most of the case a year ago.

There was a $1.35 million purchase offer by Lancaster Land LLP so Clover Group could build a 55+ senior community. The Liberty Twp. plan commission heard the case in January 2021 and Reynolds spoke in opposition to the development, citing greenspace and other concerns, according to the suit. The Liberty Plan Commission voted 4 to 1 against the project in April and the trustees followed suit.

Langer cited bits of evidence collected in the case showing Reynolds discussed the development with both trustees Tom Farrell — who was once a defendant and then dropped from the suit — and Steve Schramm.

While Reynolds was defending himself in civil court he also had to fight for his freedom on the criminal side. Reynolds was indicted in February 2022 on five counts for bribery and leveraging his public office to further his own interests on charges related to the Parks’ claims. A third felony was added that July for him allegedly asking Lakota Schools officials to use $750,000 of the unspent fees he routinely returned to taxing bodies each year for a golf academy at Four Bridges Golf Course, where his family lives. The jury in December 2022 found no fault on the development claims but guilty on the Lakota charge.

Reynolds couldn’t serve as auditor with a felony on his record and vacated the office after the guilty verdict. After the high court exonerated him by refusing to overturn a 12th District Court of Appeals ruling he was blameless, he then launched a legal crusade to get his old job back.

He was fighting to regain the office and fill out the term — it runs until March 7, 2027 — he was elected to in November 2022 while he was under indictment. The Supreme Court ruled in September he had no right to kick Auditor Nancy Nix out of her office.

Because Reynolds was sued in his capacity as a county employee, taxpayers were on the hook for the $100,000 insurance deductible and then the insurance company, the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) took over payments. County Administrator Judi Boyko told the Journal-News previously legal fees and costs amounted to approximately $167,000.

Langer ruled CORSA was no longer responsible for paying Reynolds’ legal bills in July. He had to pay the whole bill for his criminal defense.