Fewer than 300 hospitalized with COVID in southwest Ohio

For the first time in more than three months there were fewer than 300 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in southwest Ohio.
The region — which includes Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties — had 298 coronavirus inpatients Wednesday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. The last time there were more than 300 hospitalized patients with the virus in southwest Ohio was in early November.
Coronavirus patients have decreased by 53% in the last 60 days in the region and dropped 62% during the same period in west central Ohio. West central Ohio includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.
Statewide, COVID inpatients have declined 72% over the last 60 days, according to OHA.
Wednesday marked the seventh day in a row Ohio recorded fewer than 200 daily COVID hospitalizations. The state added 198 hospitalizations in the last day and is averaging 172 COVID hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio had 281 coronavirus patients in the ICU as of Wednesday, with 76 in southwest Ohio and 27 in west central Ohio, according to OHA.
In the past 60 days, southwest Ohio has seen a 55% drop in ICU patients with COVID. During the same period, Ohio reported a 77% decrease and west central Ohio recorded a 70% drop.
In the past day, Ohio added 11 COVID ICU admissions, according to ODH. The state is averaging 17 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks. Six months ago, on Aug. 23, 2021, Ohio’s 21-day average was 10 COVID ICU admissions a day.
Ohio added 1,323 COVID cases in the past day, bringing its total to 2,648,371 cases. It’s been six days since the state recorded more than 2,000 cases in a day. Ohio’s 21-day average is 2,517 coronavirus cases a day, according to the state health department.
Nearly 61.75% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 71.77% of adults and 65.62% of those ages 5 and older. More than 57% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 66.57% of adults and 60.64% of people 5 and older, according to ODH.
Approximately 7.22 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 6.67 million have finished it. More than 3.63 million Ohioans have received a booster dose.
