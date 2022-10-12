Few details released about Parrish Avenue death investigation

The man could be heard screaming and crying in the background, “Oh God, oh God, oh God,” at the time of the 911 call.

The caller said she didn’t believe the man knew what happened, and said the woman who died was probably in her early 50s. The Butler County Coroner’s Office was scheduled to conduct an autopsy Wednesday afternoon and could have information released soon after it’s completed, according to administrator Martin Schneider. Nothing had been released from the coroner’s office nor the police department as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Another neighbor in the area, who has lived on Parrish Avenue for about a year, said he didn’t see what happened or hear any shots, but described hearing a man yell, “I think she’s dead! I think she’s dead!”

Other neighbors said they were shocked to know that someone died on their street.