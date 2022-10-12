journal-news logo
Few details released about Parrish Avenue death investigation

911 caller: Hamilton neighbor ran screaming from home, saying wife may be dead

Hamilton Police are still working out what happened at a Parrish Avenue home that resulted in the death of a woman.

Officers were dispatched to the home in the 1200 block of Parrish around noon on Tuesday, and five hours later, the Butler County coroner responded to the single-story home just north of the intersection at Bender Road.

Details of what happened have not been released, though the Journal-News has requested the department release the initial report.

Neighbors told our partners at WCPO that the couple who lived at the house had only moved in about a week ago, and

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call to the Journal-News, and a female caller told the dispatcher, “My neighbor next door came screaming out of his house and thinks his wife is dead in bed. He’s screaming hysterically.”

The man could be heard screaming and crying in the background, “Oh God, oh God, oh God,” at the time of the 911 call.

The caller said she didn’t believe the man knew what happened, and said the woman who died was probably in her early 50s. The Butler County Coroner’s Office was scheduled to conduct an autopsy Wednesday afternoon and could have information released soon after it’s completed, according to administrator Martin Schneider. Nothing had been released from the coroner’s office nor the police department as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Another neighbor in the area, who has lived on Parrish Avenue for about a year, said he didn’t see what happened or hear any shots, but described hearing a man yell, “I think she’s dead! I think she’s dead!”

Other neighbors said they were shocked to know that someone died on their street.

