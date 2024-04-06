Fenwick surprises students with transformed cafeteria

The cafeteria, previously painted beige, the same color of the floor, was transformed by gallons of colorful paint as the walls came to life with the school’s new branding, signage, large inspirational words and a silhouette of a falcon, the school’s mascot.

Mary Andorn, a senior, said she attended a public middle school before transferring to Fenwick. She said the room resembled “just a school cafeteria” before the improvements.

But now “it’s Fenwick’s cafeteria,” she said.

That was the goal of the project that was kept a secret from the study body, said Fenwick Principal Blane Collison.

“This is a great way to celebrate our school,” he said as music blared throughout the cafeteria before school started. “We believe in taking pride in school spirit. We want our students to be very happy about being a Falcon.”

Vanessa Mosley, director of advancement, said the school wanted to make the upgrades to the cafeteria, a place where the students eat, attend study hall and gather for social events.

“Something for our students, instill that Falcon pride,” she said.

The cafeteria also can serve as a recruiting tool, just as the recent improvements to the athletic fields have done, the principal said.

When Fenwick hosts open houses for potential students and their parents, he hopes they “see the pride we take in our school,” he said.

Tammy Longworth taught in a public school district for 16 years before joining the Fenwick staff 12 years ago. She teaches English and public speaking and hopes to retire from Fenwick.

She was “very impressed” by the improvements to the cafeteria.

“I think this is going to give the kids a lot to talk about and be proud about,” she said.

Then she looked at one of the painted walls with the words: “Faith. Compassion. Integrity. Service.”

“We say that to our students all the time,” Longworth said. “Now they can see those words every day instead of just hearing them. It brings us all together as a community. Shows why we are here. What we do here. Makes kids think about who they are deep down.”

Walter Schneider, a junior, was asked about those same words: “They show what is essential to a good life. They bring people close to you and you closer to God.”

