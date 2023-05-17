Feed the Hungry Project ready to open food truck after building damaged by water main break

The group will hold a ribbon-cutting at noon Friday to celebrate the opening of the food truck that will be parked outside the Dream Center, 834 Yankee Road. When it’s not being used there, it will travel to local neighborhoods to serve the less fortunate who may have been unable to get to the center, Wells said.

“God works in mysterious ways,” said Wells, who added the food truck should be operational by Monday.

Patterson said the food truck will allow them to “hit the street with good hot eats.”

Wells said the Dream Center, which was completed destroyed during the water main break, may reopen at the end of the year or early in 2024.

Besides the ribbon cutting, the center will host its Community Day for the Camp Dream Summer Program for the youth. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and will include the distribution of free cell phones, free food, free clothing and medical screenings.

The free summer program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5-Aug. 4 at Smith Park.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Food truck ribbon-cutting

WHEN: Noon Friday

WHERE: Dream Center, 834 Yankee Road, Middletown.

WHAT: Community Day

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Dream Center, 834 Yankee Road, Middletown

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Sign-ups for summer program and distribution of clothing, food and medical screenings