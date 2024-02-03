Feed the Hungry Project MLK Gala has goal of $100K for funding Dream Center

Proceeds will fund operations of the Dream Center and support programs, including the Thanksgiving meal and Christmas toy giveaway, she said.

Feed the Hungry Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating hunger in the community, she said. Since its inception in 1987, the organization has been actively involved in various initiatives to provide food security and support to those in need.

The gala will honor six individuals, including Pastor Darlene Bishop-Driscoll, Solid Rock Church; Kee Edwards, senior director of human resources, Middletown City Schools; Stephen “Steve” Hightower, president and CEO, Hightowers Petroleum Co.; Jerry Lucas, basketball hall of famer and education innovator; Jackie Phillips-Carter, health commissioner, Middletown City Health Department; and Jackie Silas-Butler, executive director of Project GRAD Akron.

Lucas, 83, led the Middies to a 76-game winning streak and back-to-back state titles. He later starred at Ohio State University, won a gold medal in the 1960 Olympics and was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The honorees will be recognized with a plaque, a video of their testimony will be shown and they will give an acceptance speech, Patterson said.

She called the list of honorees “very impressive.”

There will be a cocktail hour, dinner, entertainment, live auction and after party, she said.

The milestone event “promises” an evening of elegance, inspiration, and philanthropy as Feed the Hungry commemorates “a decade of making a positive impact in our community,” Patterson said.

All attendees are encouraged to dress in black-tie attire.

How to go

What: Feed the Hungry Project 10th anniversary MLK Gala

When: Doors open: 5 p.m. Feb. 24; Cocktail hour: 5 p.m.; Dinner served: 6 p.m.

Where: Champion Mills Conference Center, 600 N. B Street, Hamilton

Cost: $100

Tickets online: https://app.aplos.com/aws/events/10th_annual_mlk_gala

Share good news with us

If you have a story idea for a “Good News” feature in the Journal-News, send it to staff writer and columnist Rick McCrabb at rick.mccrabb@coxinc.com or by postal mail to Journal-News, c/o The Benison, 100 S. Third St., Hamilton, OH 45013.