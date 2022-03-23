Feed the Hungry MLK Gala honors ‘selfless’ people, organizations in Butler County

Numerous “selfless” community members, leaders and organizations that serve Butler County residents will be honored Saturday during the eighth annual Feed the Hungry All-Black Attire MLK Gala.
Feed the Hungry Project was founded in 1987 in Middletown by Louella Thompson. Her vision was to create “a fortress that would become an embodiment of love, hope, and safety,” said Jordan Kavanaugh, administrative director.
The Dream Center provides food and resources and promotes self-sufficiency to the members of the community as it strives to make “life changing opportunities,” she said.
She said these type of events help inspire the dedicated volunteers, food pantries, churches, and local in-kind services to continue their support.
Feed the Hungry Project provides 140 hot meals per day, an eight-week summer camp for community youth, offers daily transportation to local job-sites, and for more than 10 years has distributed Thanksgiving meals and hosted its annual Toy Give-Away for those in need during the holidays, according to Kavanaugh.
Those being honored Saturday night at Centre Park of West Chester include: Changemaker Award: Deidra Riley Marshall (posthumous); Purpose Award: Belon Hill, Dr. Timothy Pringle, Karen Eatmon, Krystal Tipton, Community Building Institute, and Hope House Mission; Newcomer Award: Rodriguis Hampton; Overcomer Award: Beniria White and Michael McCurdy.
HOW TO GO
WHAT: Feed the Hungry Project’s 8th annual All-Black Attire MLK Gala
WHEN; Saturday. Cocktail reception: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Centre Park of West Chester, 5800 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester Twp.
TICKETS: Call Deborah Patterson at 513-320-1001 or Jordan Kavanugh at 513-571-6041
