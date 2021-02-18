February snow: Butler County is rising in the record books with more coming this month

Snow continues today, which will be cloudy and a bit warmer with a high near 29 degrees.

New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible, the NWS said. Tonight, snow is likely, mainly before 9 p.m. It will be cloudy with a low around 17 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible, the NWS said.

With local roads largely plowed and salted, few communities reported problems Wednesday.

Oxford City Police said a water main break around 8:30 a.m. forced a road closure at East Vine and North Poplar Street about three hours.

Barb Wilson, spokeswoman for West Chester Twp., said plow trucks are “filled with salt and ready to go for another round of whatever Mother Nature dishes out.”

“West Chester still has plenty of salt on hand and more on order. West Chester has 18 snow routes covering the approximately 230 miles of roadway. It takes 3-4 hours to salt and treat one route and 6-7 hours to plow one route,” said Wilson.

Shelby Quinlivan, spokeswoman for Middletown, said the city used a sizable portion of its salt so far but is ready for the next wave of snow.

“We used approximately 3,200 tons to date for the 2020-21 winter season. About, 2,400 tons of that since the beginning of February. We have enough salt for (Thursday’s) forecasted snow event,” said Quinlivan.

This month has already been the sixth-snowiest in Greater Cincinnati since 1948.

Through Tuesday, 19.9 inches of snow has fallen in February, according to National Weather Service recordings at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. That is tied with February 1993 for sixth on the list since 1948, the first year complete data are available.

The area has already recorded at least some snowfall on 11 of the past 18 days.

More than 71 percent of states are covered in snow, with an average depth of 6 inches, according to the NWS. On Jan. 12, 2011, 70.9 percent of the states had snow cover.

Locally, Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 22 degrees. Skies remain partly sunny Friday night, which will be frigid with a low around 3 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are in store for Saturday, with a high near 22 degrees. Some clouds move back in for Saturday night, when temperatures drop to an overnight low around 12 degrees.

Top monthly snowfalls in Greater Cincinnati since 1948

January 1978: 31.5 inches

January 1977: 30.3 inches

January 1996: 27 inches

February 2010: 26.1 inches

January 2014: 20.4 inches

February 2021: 19.9 inches