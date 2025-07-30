FC Cincinnati unveils The Speakeasy lounge inside TQL Stadium

The lounge is located in “the heart of TQL Stadium,” according to its website. The Speakeasy will be open during each FC Cincinnati match, but access is available on a match-by-match basis. Those who do acquire access for a match can enjoy it from some of the best seats in TQL Stadium.

Jeff Berding, co-CEO of FC Cincinnati, said The Speakeasy “is a symbol of our continued commitment to excellence.”

Inside the lounge, The Speakeasy displays various artworks and decor that boast the Orange and Blue for FC Cincinnati but also pay homage to the Prohibition era, where those who wanted to drink alcohol had to “speak easy” about it.

Berding said their goal is to send guests back to that era with “retro” elements around the lounge, including the bar, furniture, the music that will play and the sense of exclusivity the lounge brings. Chad Munitz, chief revenue officer for FC Cincinnati, said prior to renovations, the location of the bar was a windowless storage room.

“When you walk up on the plaza, if you weren’t meant to know this is where The Speakeasy is, you wouldn’t know,” Berding said.

For those lucky enough to know about it, The Speakeasy has ample seating options, including various leather sofas, secluded booths and comfortable bar stools.

In terms of cocktails, shelves of liquor bottles adorn the walls behind the bar, showcasing a variety of bourbons, gins, vodkas, tequilas and more.

The Speakeasy also offers its take on classic cocktails. Guests can enjoy a Sidecar with cognac, Cointreau and lemon sour garnished with sliced lemon or a Gibson, which has gin, dry vermouth and bitters garnished with a cocktail onion. Some of the lounge’s other cocktails include a spicy margarita, an espresso martini and a Bee’s Knees cocktail.

To go along with drinks, The Speakeasy’s menu is chef-curated. Guests can enjoy “elevated small plates,” such as whiskey braised short rib with a crispy polenta cake, stuffed mushrooms, gin and beet cured salmon, smoked deviled eggs and more.

Berding said the lounge is also available to be rented on non-match days.

“It’s also great to host a non-match day event when you’re looking for the right place to host a birthday party, maybe your fantasy football draft, an anniversary celebration or another place where you’re just looking to have fun,” Berding said.