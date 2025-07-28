First Watch coming to closed Princeton Road Frisch’s

September opening anticipated
First Watch is moving into the closed Frisch’s restaurant on Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp. Renovations are underway with an anticipated September opening. SUE KIESEWETTER/CONTRIBUTED

By Sue Kiesewetter – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
A First Watch restaurant will move into the closed Frisch’s in Fairfield Twp. in early September.

Renovations are underway at the Princeton Road location. It will have seating for about 160 and an interior recessed patio.

“We are excited to share that First Watch will be updating and moving into the former Frisch’s Big Boy location on Princeton Road,” said Chuck Goins, Fairfield Twp.’s assistant administrator.

“The redevelopment of this 5,416-square-foot space reflects the continued reinvestment in Fairfield Twp.’s Princeton Road corridor. We look forward to welcoming First Watch and the fresh energy it will bring to our community.”

The former Frisch's restaurant on Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp. is being remodeled into a First Watch restaurant. FIRST WATCH/CONTRIBUTED

The store will feature a bar with fresh juices and cocktails including Mimosa, Million Dollar Bloody Mary, Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk, Morning Glory, and Pomegranate Sunrise.

First Watch’s core menu with fresh ingredients and all items made to order will be offered. Five times a year there will also be a rotating seasonal menu.

Among customer favorites that will be offered are avocado toast, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Million Dollar Bacon, and Wild Berry French Toast.

First Watch's Lemon Ricotta pancakes are among customer favorites that will be offered at the new restaurant taking over the Frisch's space on Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp. FIRST WATCH/CONTRIBUTED

“There are no heat lamps, no microwaves, no deep fryers,’’ according to a First Watch statement.

A large mural depicting a local scene or landmark will be painted and take up a panel of an interior wall.

“I am thrilled about the First Watch coming – it’s one of my personal favorite breakfast places,’’ said Shannon Hartkemeyer, a Fairfield Twp. trustee.

“We’re sorry to see Frisch’s gone but First Watch is a fantastic offering for our residents and for those wishing to visit our community.”

About 30 full- and part-time employees will staff the store, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

An exact opening date will be announced later.

