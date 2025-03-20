FC Cincinnati soccer team brings surprise rally to Middletown school

Wildwood students’ reward for winning the district-wide competition was a surprise visit by the FC Cincinnati team mascot and a school rally celebrating their accomplishments.

“It was incredibly exciting to have the FC Cincinnati Mascot, and our Middletown High School Middie Man mascot — and our own Wildwood mascot — at our school promoting the Stay in the Game attendance campaign during our attendance assembly last Friday,” said Wildwood Principal Deanna Narcisse.

“The energy and enthusiasm were contagious,” said Narcisse.

“The mascots had our students cheering, laughing, and dancing as they were reminded about the importance of showing up every day. Some lucky students and teachers even got to show off their soccer skills by trying to kick a goal around the mascots. It was a memorable experience for all for sure.”

Middletown Schools first introduced Middie Minutes Matter in 2024, when they said 45% of students in their district were chronically absent, meaning they missed 10% or more of the school year. They’ve since seen that number drop to 33% for the entire school district.

The campaign focused on encouraging active involvement from parents and guardians, data-driven approaches and celebrations of good attendance. The city schools partnered with the Stay in the Game Attendance Network, FC Cincinnati and Milton’s Donuts to continue keeping kids engaged.

Middletown schools has seen drop in chronic absenteeism this year

In addition to the local initiatives, the district is embracing social media as a tool for engagement.

Suzanna Davis, senior director of student services for the city schools, said the surprise rally at Wildwood reinforced the importance of attendance.

“This surprise pep assembly wasn’t just about celebrating Wildwood’s win while kicking off the FC Cincinnati season—it was a reminder that showing up everyday matters,” said Davis. Just like on the field, success in school starts with being present, ready, and part of the team.”

