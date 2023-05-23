Father of 14, Frank Long, always found time for Catholic church and community

After high school, he served in the U.S. Army during the time of the Korean War. He had a 41-year career at Armco Steel. One of his daughters, Angie Valenti said one of her father’s guiding principles during his life was a popular quote from Armco founder George M. Verity: “He lives most who serves best.”

He made a tremendous impact on the Middletown Catholic community by his volunteer efforts at school, parish and civic organizations.

Those included serving Holy Trinity Church/Holy Family Parish in various capacities from 1940 through 2020; Fenwick High School Athletic Event Admission (1960-2013); John XXIII School Athletic Director (1976-1989); John XXIII and Fenwick School Boards and Boosters; Fenwick Festival Chair; Meals on Wheels; Community Pregnancy Center; Middletown Pee Wee football; Middletown Knothole Baseball; over a decade of volunteerism with Knights of Columbus Bingo and Youth Chairman; Armco Park/Armco Association Board of Directors; and the Middletown YMCA Fund Drive.

He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1610, and the American Legion. He enjoyed watching sports, playing cards, telling stories, spending time with family.

Valenti, 52, said her father was raised in the church and he was most comfortable there.

“It was like a second home,” she said. “He always was like a servant. He always gave back to the community and that’s how he raised us.”

He’s survived by his wife; children Jim (Suzette) Long, Greg Long, Joe (Beth) Long, Annemarie (Chris) McCarthy, Tom Long, Maureen (Greg) Gaston, Andy (Lina) Long, Steve (Marisa) Long, Kevin (Catherine) Long, Angie (Michael) Valenti, Kathy (Tony) Maritato, Maryellen (Sean) DeWolfe, Carolyn (Peter) Lenz, and Mike (Krista) Long.

The Longs had 14 children in 18 years and all of them graduated from college, Valenti said She was the third daughter and the 10th children born. All the rooms in their houses were converted to bedrooms, she said. When the family moved to Arbor Pointe Drive, the basement was turned into “a playground” for the grandchildren, she said.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St. with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum, with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard.