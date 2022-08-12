BreakingNews
Identity confirmed of man killed after attempted break-in at FBI office, standoff on I-71
journal-news logo
X

Fatal Middletown crash under investigation

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

Combined ShapeCaption
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

News
By
46 minutes ago

A person is dead after a motorcycle crash this morning in Middletown, according to police.

The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads and involved two motorcycles, according to Sgt. Steve Poff of the Butler County Serious Traffic Reconstruction Team. A person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remained closed for several hours during the investigation, but has reopened.

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Armed man who tried to break into Cincy FBI prompts 6-hour I-71...
2
Fairfield EMS recognized for life-saving response to choking infant
3
Union Centre Food Truck Rally today boasts 40 vendors
4
Antarctica exhibit opening at Cincinnati museum this fall
5
Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top