Fatal Middletown crash under investigation

A person is dead after a motorcycle crash this morning in Middletown, according to police.
The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads and involved two motorcycles, according to Sgt. Steve Poff of the Butler County Serious Traffic Reconstruction Team. A person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remained closed for several hours during the investigation, but has reopened.
