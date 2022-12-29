Family says Hamilton man is missing after trip to Mexico

When José's future mother-in-law had not heard from the four into the night of Dec. 25, she became worried and contacted them — and in turn received a text message with an address, Brandie said. However, when the family drove to that address, they were stopped by police and told the area they were in was too dangerous, said Brandie. The family was told to return the next day, but were not given specific reasons as to why the area was dangerous.

Neither family has heard from José, his fiancée or her sister or cousin, Brandie said. Her family has reported José missing with the Hamilton Police Department and the FBI, she said, but those agencies have not yet confirmed they are actively investigating his disappearance.