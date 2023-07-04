Fairfield’s Groovin’ on the Green to include Crash Test Dummies, Steven Page and more

Groovin’ on the Green, Fairfield’s summer concert series, will continue with several well-known names on the concert line-up in July.

“We have some great acts coming in this summer, and the community is going to love them,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for the City of Fairfield.

The concert series is taking place on select Thursday evenings throughout the summer. Upcoming shows include Cumberland Run on July 6, Crash Test Dummies on July 20, Forever Diamond on Aug. 3, Steven Page, formerly of Barenaked Ladies on Aug. 17 and The Fortunate Sons on Aug. 31.

The summer concert season will feature a variety of musical genres, including pop, rock and classic rock to country, and more.

“With the bands we have coming in, we’ve really tried to reach out to a broad audience. The community is really going to be excited,” Sheldrick said.

In addition to the concerts, there will be family-friendly activities, including games and things-to-do for kids planned throughout the summer. Plus, food trucks will be on site at each concert, including these participants: Twisted Greek, MamaBear’s Mac & Cheese, Pizza to the People and Sweets and Meats BBQ, to name a few.

“This is a great way to bring the community together, and there is going to be something fun for all ages,” Sheldrick said. “There will music, games, food, and we’ll be Groovin’ all summer long.”

Local businesses and organizations will also be joining in the festivities with giveaways and other helpful information.

“We really put a lot of work into making this fun for the entire community. We have seniors that come week after week, and families put it on their calendars and bring their kids. So, it’s an amazing night out for everybody,” Sheldrick said.

How to go

What: Groovin’ on the Green Concert Series

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. select Thursdays, July 6 and July 20. Concerts through Aug. 31.

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free

Online: fairfield-city.org/1080/Groovin-on-the-Green

Upcoming shows

July 6: Cumberland Run

Food Trucks:* Bullards BBQ, Dawghouse, Kona, Twisted Greek

July 20: Crash Test Dummies

Food Trucks:* City Belle Fried Pies, Granny’s Goodies On the Go, MamaBear’s Mac & Cheese, Sweets and Meats BBQ

August 3: Forever Diamond

Food Trucks:* El Caporal Food Truck, Fabulous Funnel Cakes and More, Minton’s Ducking Good BBQ, Pizza to the People

August 17: Steven Page, formerly of Barenaked Ladies

Food Trucks:* All Good Stuff, Childers’ Chimney Cakes, Mae’s Country Cooking, Mexi-Q

August 31: The Fortunate Sons

Food Trucks:* Cheese N Chong, Chick’nCone, Grillty Pleasures, Hometown Swirls

*Food Trucks subject to change.