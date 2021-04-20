Fairfield’s Dunkin’ to hold grand opening Thursday: What to know

The country’s first Dunkin’ with a double drive-thru and double window service will hold its grand opening at 10 a.m. Thursday and make a check presentation to a local non-profit.
The restaurant opened last month at 6315 S. Gilmore Road in front of Meijer in Fairfield. Now that staff have been trained, Dunkin’ can host its grand opening and be “loud and proud,” said Julea Remke, marketing manager for the Gilligan Co., which owns 41 Dunkin’ locations in Ohio and Kentucky.
In addition to the official ribbon cutting and welcome remarks, the Gilligan Co. plans to donate $500 to its local charitable partner, Dougie & Ray’s. Dougie & Ray’s was created by Ted McDaniel, a Fairfield native, to help those kids who are in need and to mitigate bullying.
Remke said the franchise realized that during the coronavirus pandemic customers needed to be served faster in the drive-through. The double window allows customers to pay at the first window, pick up food at the second, she said.
Dunkin’ accounts for 70 to 75 percent of its daily sales from the drive-thru and a large share of the restaurant’s sales are done by 11:30 a.m., said Pat Gilligan, the restaurant owner.
Gilligan said the Fairfield location, which cost about $1.3 million to build, has about 20 full-time employees. The near-2,300-square-foot restaurant was built on just less than 1 acre remaining on the 2 1/2-acre property owned by Chick-fil-A, which opened its new Fairfield restaurant in November 2019.
This is the third Dunkin’ restaurant located in Fairfield. The city’s other locations are on Ohio 4, near the southern Fairfield border at Crescentville Road, and at the Boymel Drive intersection. Gilligan does not own those.
Gilligan Co. also owns 28 Popeye’s locations, 25 GoCo Gas Stations, 23 Subway restaurants.