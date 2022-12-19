Fairfield Twp. veterans memorial project gets biggest donation yet

The Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial project has received its largest gift to date from a Fairfield-based financial institution.
AurGroup Financial Credit Union Chief Development Officer Angela Lambert said the organization is “proud to be part of the community and this special project.”
“This memorial is a respectful tribute to our local veterans and a physical reminder to others of the sacrifice so many gave for our freedom,” she said of the $10,000 gift.
The veterans memorial is a multi-phase project at Heroes Park at the corner of Morris and Millikin roads that honors veterans from or currently living in Fairfield Twp. The project committee developed the vision for the conceptual design of the memorial, which will eventually be a 67-foot diameter memorial that features granite monuments honoring the United States Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard encircling a flagpole heralding the United States flag.
Memorial committee spokesman Fred Valerius said the “incredibly generous donation” will help the community celebrate the service and sacrifice of the men and women who served.
“The veterans memorial is a labor of love, honor, and respect for the local men and women who have served our country, and we are a step closer to our goal with this gift,” he said.
There are about 24,000 veterans living in Butler County and multiple memorials that pay tribute to the veterans, including Veterans Memorial Park in the city of Fairfield, the county’s Soldiers, Sailor and Pioneers Monument in Hamilton and Veterans Memorial Plaza in West Chester Twp. Many of Butler County’s veterans are interred at either Greenwood Cemetery or Woodside Cemetery.
Donations to the project can be made to the Fairfield Community Foundation, which became an affiliate of the Hamilton Community Foundation earlier this year, or directly to the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial Committee. Donations can be made online at hcfoh.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list or at fairfieldtwpvets.com.
For information about how to support the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial, call Valerius at 513-737-3591 or Hamilton Community Foundation Vice President Katie Braswell at 513-863-1717.
