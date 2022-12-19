Fairfield Twp. veterans memorial project gets biggest donation yet

“The veterans memorial is a labor of love, honor, and respect for the local men and women who have served our country, and we are a step closer to our goal with this gift,” he said.

There are about 24,000 veterans living in Butler County and multiple memorials that pay tribute to the veterans, including Veterans Memorial Park in the city of Fairfield, the county’s Soldiers, Sailor and Pioneers Monument in Hamilton and Veterans Memorial Plaza in West Chester Twp. Many of Butler County’s veterans are interred at either Greenwood Cemetery or Woodside Cemetery.

Donations to the project can be made to the Fairfield Community Foundation, which became an affiliate of the Hamilton Community Foundation earlier this year, or directly to the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial Committee. Donations can be made online at hcfoh.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list or at fairfieldtwpvets.com.

For information about how to support the Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial, call Valerius at 513-737-3591 or Hamilton Community Foundation Vice President Katie Braswell at 513-863-1717.

