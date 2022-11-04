Fairfield Twp. police provide more details on recent officer-involved shooting

Fairfield Twp. Police Chief Robert Chabali conducted a news conference Friday to share 911 calls that occurred ahead of an incident Wednesday night in which an officer shot a man who was armed with a hammer and a knife.
He also showed officer body camera footage from the incident that happened at the Camargo Park mobile home community at the corner of Ohio 4 and Liberty-Fairfield Road.
The initial call to 911 was a report of an emotionally disturbed person. A mobile crisis team worker called for police to respond with her.
“Delusional, significantly agitated (and) threatening to hurt the police if they come, but no one else has been threatened,” the caller told dispatchers about the man.
When police arrived, the man, who has been identified as Brian Hibbard, was allegedly wielding a knife and hammer. He had been ordered to put the weapons down, and bystanders were asked to move back.
Hibbard refused, and five shots were fired at him. When he was struck, the suspect went back inside his mobile home. Officers followed to administer first aid.
Hibbard is still alive, Chabali said Friday. He is being charged with two counts of felonious assault and will be arrested when he leaves the hospital.
Officer Adam Green was the officer who fired at him.
Chabali showed media at the news conference a list of calls dating back to May 2021, times when police had been called to the same location for a disturbance involving Hibbard, who police said has Autism.
Wednesday’s incident remains under investigation by The Ohio Bureau of Investigation. The state’s investigation could take up to 90 days, Chabali said, and the township department conducting its own internal investigation.