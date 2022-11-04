Fairfield Twp. police provide more details on recent officer-involved shooting

Hibbard refused, and five shots were fired at him. When he was struck, the suspect went back inside his mobile home. Officers followed to administer first aid.

Hibbard is still alive, Chabali said Friday. He is being charged with two counts of felonious assault and will be arrested when he leaves the hospital.

Officer Adam Green was the officer who fired at him.

Chabali showed media at the news conference a list of calls dating back to May 2021, times when police had been called to the same location for a disturbance involving Hibbard, who police said has Autism.

Wednesday’s incident remains under investigation by The Ohio Bureau of Investigation. The state’s investigation could take up to 90 days, Chabali said, and the township department conducting its own internal investigation.