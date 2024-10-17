Fairfield Twp. administrator abruptly resigns

Her resignation was accepted Thursday morning and was effective Wednesday.

Berding said the matter – which he would not elaborate on – has been forwarded to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

“Her previous track record has been really good with the township. Mrs. Vonderhaar was an asset to Fairfield Township during her tenure as administrator. We gave her the opportunity to resign and let the ethics commission decide if it goes further.’’

Regardless of the commission’s findings, Vonderhaar will not return to the township, Berding said.

Vonderhaar declined to comment on the situation leading to her resignation but said she was grateful for the time she worked there.

“I loved my time at Fairfield Township and I wish them nothing but the very best,’’ Vonderhaar said. “It was an honor to work there, meet all the residents, and work with a fantastic team.”

Assistant Administrator Chuck Goins was appointed acting administrator effective immediately and will remain in that position until the township hires a new administrator.

Berding said the job has been posted and the township is accepting applications. He said trustees hope to begin interviewing candidates at the beginning of December.

“We’re confident Mr. Goins will continue the progress that we’re making (in his role) as acting administrator,’’ Berding said.

Goins was hired as zoning administrator in 2017 and named assistant township administrator a year later.

Vonderhaar was hired as the township’s assistant administrator in 2014, named interim administrator 11 month later, and was named permanent administrator in 2016.