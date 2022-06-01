Fairfield to take on reforestation project at Huffman Park

According to the agreements with the two companies, among other things, the project will consist of new tree plantings near the Fairfield Greens golf course, which is adjacent to the park, provide informal paths and seating within the reforestation zone for passive enjoyment of the park and provide project management and oversight.

There will also be volunteers being involved in the planting, which would be coordinated by Urban Canopy Works, according to the proposal.

The Parks and Recreation Board reviewed this proposal and project at its May 10 meeting, and City Council approved the proposal at its May 23 meeting.

“Restoring urban canopy is environmentally important in all aspects, improving air and water quality, restoring wildlife habitats, and helping reduce our carbon footprint,” said Fairfield Parks and Recreation Director Tiphanie Mays.

Fairfield manages nearly 30 parks and more than 600 acres of land, as well as nine facilities and more than a dozen miles of trails.

The Huffman Park Reforestation Project is scheduled to begin this fall.