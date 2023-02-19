Fairfield to spend $34M this year on capital improvement projects

“We got the opportunity to take care of all of these issues at once, so it’s a heavy load on year one (of the 2023-2027 CIP) because of that project,” Fairfield Finance Director Chris Hacker said.

City Manager Scott Timmer said the city is planning to address several dozen projects across the city and departments this year, which are outlined in the CIP, a planning document that’s “essential to the future financial health” of the city.

“Capital planning is critical water, sewer, transportation, and other essential public services,” he said. “It’s also an important component of the community’s economic development program and strategic plan. Capital facilities and infrastructures are important to serve current and future generations and it’s extremely difficult for governments to address current and long-term needs without a sound, multi-year plan.”

Projects in the CIP are needed to align with Fairfield’s goals outlined in the Fairfield Forward Comprehensive Plan, which this year’s plan does check various boxes, including land use and zoning, transportation, economic development, public services, and sustainability.

The five-year CIP plan is a $115.51 million plan, and none of the budgeted $34.1 million for 2023 would be obligated until the respective projects are ready, Hacker said.

“When we bring the appropriations before council at the meetings, that’s when we are really taking that next step and moving forward with a specific project,” he said.

Some of the capital projects slated for 2023 include the purchase of a new fire truck, the annual street paving program, several storm sewer projects, and the sustainability plan that was requested by City Council.

Last year, Vice Mayor Tim Meyers and Council member Gwen Brill co-authored a letter asking the city to consider sustainable options for things from reducing Fairfield’s overall carbon footprint to community engagement and education. It could take a year to 18 months to complete, and Development Services Director Greg Kathman said they’re currently accepting proposals for that project.

FAIRFIELD CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

This is a breakdown of what’s planned for each year in the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Program plan for the city of Fairfield:

2023: $34.1 million, with $13.58 million in critical projects

2024: $22.6 million, with $5.32 million in critical projects

2025: $17.8 million, with $3.3 million in critical projects

2026: $21.1 million, with $4.57 million in critical projects

2027: $19.85 million, with $5 million in critical projects

SOURCE: CITY OF FAIRFIELD