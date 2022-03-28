Fairfield to host two outdoor Easter-themed events

Last year, participants visited Huffman Park, Village Green Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Gilbert Farms, FurField Dog Park and Harbin Park.

“This was a blast. Thank you for doing the hunt this year. With it being more a scavenger hunt, even my teens got into it,” said Jae Miller on social media. Miller’s family participated in the 2021 event.

The first 50 participants will win a prize, which can be picked up at the Fairfield Community Arts Center. (Participants must send photos with all six eggs.) Prizes will include Easter-themed goodie bags with candy and family-friendly activities, such as coloring sheets.

The contest will begin Mon., Apr. 4 and will run through Sun., Apr. 10. All photos are due to mjmcgraw@fairfieldoh.gov by Monday, April 11. Also, don’t forget to tag @City of Fairfield, Ohio – Parks when posting photos on Facebook.

“From everything we saw last year, the contest was a great success. It was something different that we hadn’t done before, and people enjoyed getting out and checking out our parks. Hopefully, they can get out and see some of the parks that they haven’t visited before,” Sheldrick said.

In addition to the Egg-splorers Contest, the City of Fairfield’s HOPPIN’ Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Sat., Apr. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at Fairfield Greens North Trace Golf Course at 2605 Augusta Blvd.

“Our egg hunt is going to be in a new location this year, over at one of the golf courses. As I’m sure you’re aware, Harbin Park is undergoing some renovations right now,” Sheldrick said.

Children should bring an Easter basket to collect eggs in designated areas for children 2 – 4 years old, 5 – 7 years old, and 8 – 10 years old. In addition to the eggs that are filled with treats, kids will also have an opportunity to collect special-prize eggs that are filled with gift cards. Plus, there will be a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Photos will begin at 10 a.m. and the egg hunt will start at 11:15 a.m. sharp. There will be over 8,000 colored, plastic eggs filled with treats (and gift cards) that will be available for children to find.

“This year’s egg hunt, which we are excited to be having this year, has always been a community favorite, and as long as the weather cooperates, people turn out in huge numbers. It’s great, it’s wonderful to see everybody,” Sheldrick said.

To celebrate the return of the event after a halt due to COVID, families can also enjoy other entertainment and activities, which will round out the festivities. There will be a balloon artist, Magician Aaron Newkirk, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more. For adults, there will Mimosas as well as a kid-friendly bunny-themed mocktails available for purchase. Cabby Shack Food Truck will be on site.

“We are really trying to ramp this up and make it a full community event. Come out, and have some fun. Hopefully, it will be a beautiful day for an egg hunt, and you can enjoy a couple of hours of free, family fun,” Sheldrick said.

The egg hunt was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. On average, about 500 children and adults have attended the HOPPIN’ Easter Egg Hunt in the past.