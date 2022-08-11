journal-news logo
Fairfield swears in new City Council member

Adam Kraft is sworn in on Monday, August 8, 2022, as the newest member of Fairfield City Council. He was sworn in as the city’s Fourth Ward representative. He was accompanied by his family, to his right, which included (counter clockwise) his wife Tracy, and daughters Becca, 15, and Haylee, 9. Fairfield Municipal Court Judge Joyce Campbell (across from Kraft) administered the oath of office. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Adam Kraft is the city’s new Fourth Ward Council representative.

Fairfield City Council appointed Adam Kraft to represent the city’s Fourth Ward through the end of 2023.

Kraft was one of nine people who applied to succeed Tim Abbott, who resigned on July 1 ahead of his retirement from Duke Energy and relocation to Florida. He was one of five that was interviewed for the appointment to the term.

“We’ve really just taken an appreciation of the community,” said Kraft. “I just wanted to use the opportunity to put myself in a situation to continue the efforts of council and the city.”

He wants to expand on his volunteerism with the city.

A Fairfield resident since 2003, Kraft said he chose to build and raise his family in the city. He and his wife, Tracy, have two daughters, Becca, 15, a sophomore at Badin High School, and Haylee, 9, a fourth-grader at Sacred Heart.

Kraft is a College of Mount St. Joseph graduate and earned a degree in nursing, but he later transitioned into sales. He is a volunteer with Sacred Heart Parish’s festival and is on the board of directors with Give Back to Kenya.

“I really appreciate it,” he said after taking the oath of office administered by Fairfield Municipal Court Judge Joyce Campbell. “It was a fantastic process. I look forward to being a part of council.”

Kraft has been assigned to chair City Council’s Public Utilities subcommittee, and he plans to work with the department’s director, Adam Sackenheim, and build the relationship with the department.

He also plans to dive into the Fairfield Forward Comprehensive Plan.

“Also, I want to learn and try to take some of the Fairfield Forward projects and volunteer to help out as much as possible,” he said.

