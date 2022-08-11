Fairfield swears in new City Council member

Kraft is a College of Mount St. Joseph graduate and earned a degree in nursing, but he later transitioned into sales. He is a volunteer with Sacred Heart Parish’s festival and is on the board of directors with Give Back to Kenya.

“I really appreciate it,” he said after taking the oath of office administered by Fairfield Municipal Court Judge Joyce Campbell. “It was a fantastic process. I look forward to being a part of council.”

Kraft has been assigned to chair City Council’s Public Utilities subcommittee, and he plans to work with the department’s director, Adam Sackenheim, and build the relationship with the department.

He also plans to dive into the Fairfield Forward Comprehensive Plan.

“Also, I want to learn and try to take some of the Fairfield Forward projects and volunteer to help out as much as possible,” he said.