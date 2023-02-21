Fairfield students promote Black History Month education through artwork

Creekside administrators also encouraged students to participate in an “I Have a Dream” activity to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Students were asked to share their dreams for the future and for Creekside, Delaney said. The activity was completed by all 1,200 Creekside students.

“The future is bright through the eyes of our students,” Delaney said. We are proud of the work the SDA has done so far and look forward to what they will do in the future.”

As a Jordanian student, 7th grader Farrah Mousa said having a support system in school is a good thing “because sometimes it’s hard being different. Knowing that there is a diversity group reassures me that we are all equal.”

Analys Martinez, also in 7th grade, said student alliance is helping build cultural awareness.

“We all have our backgrounds and we deserve a voice. As a Dominican, I understand the race issues students could face,” she said. “And as a Student Diversity Alliance member, everyone has their own issues and it feels good to have people understand us.”

Gina Gentry-Fletcher, spokeswoman for the 10,000-student district, said the student-generated artwork commemorating Black History Month reflect the district’s long history of emphasizing diversity.

“The alliance at Creekside aligns with the goals outlined in our Diversity Plan. The plan has been adjusted a few times in its 10-plus years of existence to meet the changing times,” said Gentry-Fletcher.

“We are reaching out to our students more because they are living this work and there is a great deal of value in their feedback. It is exciting to see the creativity in their activities and the supportive culture they promote.”