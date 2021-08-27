Fairfield restarts its home improvement contest

Entries are accepted until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8, and winners will be announced in the fall. Each category winner will receive $500, and each category second-place winner will receive $200.

Households can enter the two categories ― best interior improvement project and best exterior/landscaping project ― but can only win one of the two categories.

Other rules include winning projects must have obtained all needed permits and inspections; have started the projects by Jan. 1, 2020, and finished by the time of submission, and include a before and after picture.

“The city wanted to recognize and celebrate those who have invested their time and money in our community,” he said. “Improvements to their individual homes contribute to the overall health and vitality of property values throughout the city.”

For questions, call 513-896-8169 or email development@fairfieldoh.gov.

FAIRFIELD HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTEST RULES