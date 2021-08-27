Fairfield restarts its home improvement contest

The pride of homeownership is something Fairfield will showcase in its annual home improvement contest, which includes a cash prize.
The contested had operated this contested for several years, but not for the past few years, said Fairfield Development Services Director Greg Kathman. He said city officials decided to restart the contest because it was noticed that people were fixing up their homes and the city wanted to recognize it.
“We know that during the pandemic, many people were forced to or chose to stay at home more,” said Kathman.
He said many have invested their stimulus checks, as well as saved money from canceled vacations or social activities back into their homes.
Kathman said the contest, which is for city residents only, is also a way to encourage other residents to invest in their properties.
Entries are accepted until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8, and winners will be announced in the fall. Each category winner will receive $500, and each category second-place winner will receive $200.
Households can enter the two categories ― best interior improvement project and best exterior/landscaping project ― but can only win one of the two categories.
Other rules include winning projects must have obtained all needed permits and inspections; have started the projects by Jan. 1, 2020, and finished by the time of submission, and include a before and after picture.
“The city wanted to recognize and celebrate those who have invested their time and money in our community,” he said. “Improvements to their individual homes contribute to the overall health and vitality of property values throughout the city.”
For questions, call 513-896-8169 or email development@fairfieldoh.gov.
FAIRFIELD HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTEST RULES
- City residents only
- While households can enter the two categories, households may only win one category. Categories are: Best interior improvement project and Best exterior/landscaping project
- Winning projects must have obtained all necessary permits and inspections to be considered
- Home improvements must have been started after Jan. 1, 2020, and be completed by the time of submission.
- Must include at least one before and one after picture
- Entries are accepted until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8, and winners will be announced in the fall. Each category winner will receive $500, and each category second-place winner will receive $200.