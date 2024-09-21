Fairfield releases leaf collection schedule

No leaves should be placed in the street. Don’t mix grass clippings, sticks, limbs, or brush with leaves.

The city has been divided into three zones. City workers will be collecting leaves from streets in each zone at no cost to residents during three, one-week periods. Residents should place leaves out on the first day of each of the three weeks.

Crews will pick up leaves in neighborhoods west of Pleasant Avenue during the following weeks: Nov. 4-8; Nov.25-29; and Dec. 16-20.

Leaves will be collected from streets between Pleasant Avenue and Winton Road Nov. 11-15; Dec. 2-6; and Dec. 23-27.

Pickup of leaves on streets east of Winton Road will be done Nov. 18-22; Dec. 9-1311-15; and Dec. 30 through Jan. 3

Motorists are asked not to park cars near leaf piles from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the days crews are scheduled to be in the neighborhood.

Those with small amounts of leaves, who miss their pickup day, or don’t want to participate in the program can still bag leaves and put them curbside for pickup on their regular trash day.

Information: http://bit.ly/4gn7l8c