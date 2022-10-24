Fairfield post office hiring for holidays, will conduct job fair

The Fairfield Post Office will be hosting a job fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants. Starting salary is $18.92 per hour. Fairfield Post Office is at 700 Wessel Drive.
USPS personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at usps.com. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record, post office officials said.
See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.
