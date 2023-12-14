Fairfield pilot makes emergency landing in Greene County farm field

A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday afternoon in a farm field off Old U.S. 35, east of Xenia in Greene County.

A Fairfield man, identified as Curtis Walt, 73, was flying a single-engine Cessna 172N from Columbus to Cincinnati when the engine failed. Walt was able to land the aircraft in a plowed field about five miles east of Xenia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post.